Kennicott Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

