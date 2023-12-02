LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $44,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

