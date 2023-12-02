Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 120.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $238.77 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.16 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

