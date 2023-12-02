Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 386,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after purchasing an additional 53,671 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,556,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $202,946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $277,682,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 22.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 91,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

