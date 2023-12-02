Merlin Capital LLC Sells 516 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merlin Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

