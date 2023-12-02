Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $25,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

