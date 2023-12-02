MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,106,797.31 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,394 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.20, for a total transaction of $2,552,408.80.

On Thursday, September 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MDB opened at $435.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.26. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $442.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

