New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1,196.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

