Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,545 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,899 shares of company stock worth $398,618 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.