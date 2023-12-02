Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 299.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 38.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

