Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 768,965 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $33.15 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

