QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of QuantumScape worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 75.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of QS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $485,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $485,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,488 shares of company stock worth $2,030,791. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.