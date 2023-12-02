Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.7 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

