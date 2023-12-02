Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $23,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

