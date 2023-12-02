Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,837 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,150,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,198,000 after purchasing an additional 713,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.