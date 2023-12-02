Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $23,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -615.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

