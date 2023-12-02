Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,677 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS opened at $14.83 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

