Shravan Goli Sells 61,254 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,212,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $45,375.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $45,100.00.

Coursera Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after buying an additional 291,815 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.