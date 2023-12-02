Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 290.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 68.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after buying an additional 65,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 80.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 125,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 155,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $45.79 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

