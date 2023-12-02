Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

SWN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.