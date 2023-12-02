SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $90.03 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $100.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

