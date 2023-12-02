Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.