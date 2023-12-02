Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,802 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

