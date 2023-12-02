Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 21,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 303.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $201.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

