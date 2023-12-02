Swiss National Bank Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 832,974 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

