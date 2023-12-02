Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack Sells 22,000 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

