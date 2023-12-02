The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $25,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $173,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

AZEK Trading Up 2.3 %

AZEK stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

