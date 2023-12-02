The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

