Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.95.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

