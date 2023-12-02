Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

