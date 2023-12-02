Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 958,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after buying an additional 229,544 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of UVV opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.84%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

