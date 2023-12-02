Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.2 %

VRRM stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

