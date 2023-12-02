Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $17,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,106 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

