WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in WaFd by 93.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of WaFd by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 197.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 94,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

