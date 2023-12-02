Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $44,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

Waste Connections Stock Up 3.0 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

