Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $43,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.92 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $273.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

