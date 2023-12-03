12,229 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 91,424 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the second quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 103,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJS opened at $21.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

