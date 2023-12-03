1,507 Shares in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTH stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average of $172.65. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $152.26 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

