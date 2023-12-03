2,179 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Raymond James by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.6 %

Raymond James stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

