6,484 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 86,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 646,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,912,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

