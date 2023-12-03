9,495 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

