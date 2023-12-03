AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 77.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $719.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $322.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

