Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,849,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 951,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,398,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,770,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,398,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,770,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,606 shares of company stock worth $2,434,026. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

