Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

