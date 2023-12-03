Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

