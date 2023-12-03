Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

