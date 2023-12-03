Amy E. Weaver Sells 94,980 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CRM opened at $260.00 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

