Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $621.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.82. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.