APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in APA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Shares of APA opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.33. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

