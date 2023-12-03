Arjuna Capital Sells 2,310 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 88,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,314,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,735,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,015 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 181,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

